Bill requires sheriffs to aid ICE when detaining illegal immigrants

LUMBERTON — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, who has used social media in his effort to promote transparency at his office, has another technical ally in that pursuit.

The Sheriff’s Office recently introduced a free app that Wilkins hopes can help his office in the fight against and provide residents some want-to-know information.

“I am excited that we are able to offer this app, utilizing it as another way to communicate with the public,” Wilkins said. “My office will continue to seek out and offer modern services in an effort to expand transparency.”

According to Wilkins, the free app, which is called Robeson County Sheriff, can be downloaded through the App Store on an iPhone or the Google Play Store for Android. Wilkins said the app will allow users to access links to firearms permits, sex offender information, his office’s Facebook page, MobilePatrol and ReadyNC.

He said it also allows a person “to communicate through anonymity and give information regarding any offense and also to leave a message.”

He said users also can sign up to receive text alerts or “notices of concern.”

The link is https://apps.appmachine.com/robesoncountysheriff.

Wilkins said the Sheriff’s Office will be debuting a new website soon.

