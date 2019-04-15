Ford’s trial for 1987 rape, murder delayed until September

Ford Ford

LUMBERTON — The trial of a St. Pauls man on charges that he raped and murdered a 79-year-old woman 31 years ago in California has been rescheduled.

The April 30 trial date for Kevin Ford, of 3884 W. N.C. 20, has been continued until Sept. 9, according to Barbara Medina, a San Diego County District Attorney’s Office media specialist. Ford is accused in the sexual assault and death of Grace Hayden in 1987.

The new date was set after Ford’s defense attorney filed a motion requesting a new trial date, said Medina, who could not learn why the continuance was requested.

Attempts to reach the defense attorney, whom Medina said is public defender Courtney Cutter, were unsuccessful.

A status conference has been scheduled for May 9.

Ford entered a plea of not guilty to the charges on July 31, 2018, and was ordered held without bail, according to Tanya Sierra, also a San Diego County District Attorney’s Office media specialist. On Nov. 2, 2018, Superior Court Judge Leo Valentine Jr. ordered Ford to stand trial in San Diego.

Deputy District Attorney Valerie Summers is to prosecute the case.

The investigation into Hayden’s death had gone cold because of a lack of evidence, but became hot again early in 2018 thanks to the efforts of Tony Johnson, an investigator with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office. Johnson was looking at cold cases when he ran a fingerprint found in Hayden’s home through the national law enforcement data base, which did not exist at the time of the murder. The print led to Ford.

On May 24, 2018, Johnson contacted Erich Hackney, a Robeson County District Attorney’s Office investigator, and told Hackney that Ford was a potential match. Ford was stopped for probable cause and a DNA sample was taken. Ford’s DNA sample matched DNA evidence collected in 1987 at the crime scene, according to investigators.

A first-degree murder arrest warrant was issued in California on July 3, 2018, and Ford was extradited to San Diego.

