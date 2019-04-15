Repairs to close RR crossing

LUMBERTON — The CSX railroad crossing at Fletcher Road, near Brayboy Road, in Rowland will be closed Tuesday through Saturday for required maintenance.

The work is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Tuesday and be finished by 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Traffic from both directions will be directed around the crossing. Southern Commercial Development, LLC will be providing traffic control and detour signage for the closure. Motorists are asked to follow detour signs, if posted.