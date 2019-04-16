Work to close 4 roads for extended periods

LUMBERTON — Maintenance and construction work will keep sections of four roads closed starting Monday and through June 18, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A section of Piney Grove Road west of Lumberton will be closed to both directions of traffic beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday through 7:30 p.m. May 22 so a pipe culvert can be placed and other miscellaneous work can be performed. The section of road will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The detour will be Piney Grove Road to N.C. 211 to Mount Olive Church Road to Saddletree Road back to Piney Grove Road.

The placement of a pipe culvert and other miscellaneous work will close a section of Pleasant Hope Road east of McDonald to traffic in both directions starting Monday. The project is expected to be completed by 6:30 p.m. May 22. The section will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The detour will be Pleasant Hope Road to Centerville Church Road to N.C. 41 to Turkey Branch Road back to Pleasant Hope Road.

From 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to 6:30 p.m. May 23, a section of Mount Zion Church Road west of Red Springs will be closed to traffic from both directions so a pipe culvert can be placed and other miscellaneous work can be performed. The road section will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The detour will be Mount Zion Church Road to N.C. 71 to Arthur Road back to Mount Zion Church Road.

A section of North Odum Street in Pembroke will be closed to traffic in both directions from 7:30 a.m. May 7 through 6:30 p.m. June 18 for the construction of the University Drive roundabout, construction of utilities across North Odum Street, and other miscellaneous work. The road section will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The detour will be North Odum Street to Saint Anna Road to University Road to N.C. 711 back to North Odum Street.