Town misses charter-change deadline

e time a mayor serves in Red Springs.

The town Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on April 2 to change the town’s charter to extend the mayoral term from two years to four. The resolution to make the change was given to Rep. Charles Graham in the days after the vote so the Lumberton Democrat could introduce it in to the House and thus start the legislative approval process, Town Manager David Ashburn said Tuesday. A change to a municipal charter must be approved by the state General Assembly.

“I think, officially, we were not in time for filing local legislation,” he said.

The filing deadline for local legislation was March 28, according to the office of the House clerk. Anything filed after the deadline will not be considered during the current session and must wait until the next session. The current session is a long session and may not end until June or July, which means the next session, a short one, may not start until late April or May of next year.

Missing the deadline means whomever wins the November mayoral race will be elected to a two-year term.

“A two-year term is not enough time,” Ashburn said.

A mayor gets elected only to start running for re-election, he said. He said the change in Red Springs’ charter will bring the mayor’s term into line with the commissioners’ four-year terms and give a mayor extra time to get things done for the residents and the town.

Commissioners Shearlie McBryde and Elma Patterson voted no to the charter change on April 2, and Commissioner Duron Burney was not present for the meeting. Patterson said she was opposed because of the timing of the proposed change.

“This is something that should have been brought up a while ago,” Patterson said after the vote. “We need more time to look at this.”

Mayor Edward Henderson was elected to his first term in 2017. Graham brought the matter of the need to extend the term to his attention in March, Henderson said.

“To my knowledge only three towns in the county have a two-year term,” Henderson said April 2. “That’s Red Springs, Rowland and Parkton.”

