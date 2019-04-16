Fairmont clerk adds finance duties

Fairmont Town Clark Jenny Larson stands by her husband, Tim Larson, as she’s is sworn in as finance director by Mayor Charles Townsend during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. Fairmont Town Clark Jenny Larson stands by her husband, Tim Larson, as she’s is sworn in as finance director by Mayor Charles Townsend during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

FAIRMONT — Jenny Larson, Fairmont’s town clerk, now can add the title of finance director to her responsibilities..

She was sworn in to the position during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. Larson will serve as both the finance director and clerk, which she said will add a great deal to her existing workload.

“I didn’t want to do it a first, but I knew I would have to train someone so I finally accepted,” Larson said.

She was hired as clerk in August 1998. The finance director position became vacant in January when Denise Whitley left after six months.

“We know that Jenny is going to do a good job,” Mayor Charles Townsend said. “She always does.”

“I know you will do an outstanding job ‘cause you are amazing,” Commissioner Felicia McLean-Kesler said.

The town will be hiring Donna Jacobs as the deputy clerk and deputy finance director to assist Larson.

The town’s budget workshop meeting is scheduled for May 28.

In other business, the town agreed to establish a steering committee for the countywide Comprehensive Transportation Plan. Carlos Moya, of the N.C. Department of Transportation, told commissioners that the department is developing a new comprehensive plan that addresses transportation issues in Robeson County.

The last plan was completed in March 2011, but Fairmont, Maxton, Red Springs, Pembroke and Lumberton did not participate for unknown reasons, Moya said.

Each commissioner will nominate a person for the proposed six-member committee.

“We look forward to working with you,” Townsend said.

The board also heard from resident Gloria Smith, who said she has not received mail on her street since August. Smith said that since a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was injured on the job after being shot with a pellet gun, her street, Stafford Street, has not had any mail delivered.

“The whole street shouldn’t have to pay,” Smith said. “Don’t take it out on everyone else.”

Commissioner Monte McCallum said he looked into the matter and was informed that the Postal Service will stop carrying to Canal Street on Wednesday, which is adjacent to Stafford. He said a community mail box will be set up in the neighborhood.

“I don’t want to get mail from the side of the road and I can’t go to the post office,” Smith said.

The board agreed to look into the matter.

Also at the meeting, the commissioners:

— Approved adopting the updated General Records Schedule for Local Government Agencies.

— Approved a resolution adopting administrative plans and policies to receive Community Development Block Grant money.

— Approved a motion to allow the use of the Heritage Center for the N.C. Works Career Fair, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 5.

— Were reminded of the town’s sixth annual Fairmont May Day Fun Festival is set for May 4.The festival will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a parade on Main Street.

Fairmont Town Clark Jenny Larson stands by her husband, Tim Larson, as she’s is sworn in as finance director by Mayor Charles Townsend during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_DSCN6697_ne201941620134218.jpg Fairmont Town Clark Jenny Larson stands by her husband, Tim Larson, as she’s is sworn in as finance director by Mayor Charles Townsend during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.