Patrol cites 266 in Robeson during safety week

LUMBERTON — State Highway Patrol troopers in Robeson County issued 266 citations during a recent five-day period used to stress safety among teen drivers.

Local troopers also issued 45 written warnings during the Highway Patrol’s Operation Drive to Live, said 1st Sgt. Matt Jackson, district supervisor in Robeson County. Of the 266 charges, nine were for DWI. Of those nine, four were for motorists under the age of 21. Forty-eight restraint violations were written and 75 speeding tickets were issued.

But the operation, which took place April 8 to April 12, wasn’t only for the purpose of issuing tickets, according to information from the Highway Patrol. The annual operation is a campaign with an emphasis on education and enforcement of traffic laws.

During that five-day period, local troopers patrolled 18 school zones and gave nine safety information programs, Jackson said.

Statewide, troopers performed 179 traffic safety presentations and patrolled 540 school zones throughout the week, according to the Patrol. They issued 3,973 speeding tickets, 1,248 license violations, 1,180 seat belt violations, 127 child seat violations, 34 under 21 DWI’s, and 1,535 warnings.

“The operation is conducted in proximity to spring break and prom season, in hopes teen drivers will gain an understanding on the dangers associated with driving,” a Patrol press release reads in part.

Jackson, who has been district supervisor in Robeson County for only a couple months, is planning more action in an effort to instill better safety habits among local motorists.

“Probably one week in May, and I’m not going to say which week in May, we’re going to have a safety blitz,” Jackson.

During that week troopers will be particularly watchful for motorists not wearing seat belts, he said. And the troopers will be given a citation target number.

“The minimum goal is 250 restraint tickets,” Jackson said.

The blitz isn’t about being punitive or raising money through the $179.50 restraint violation fine, he said. He doesn’t care if the fines are paid or if the tickets are thrown out in court.

“I worry about your life,” Jackson said. “We want you to live.”