Woman charged with striking teacher

PEMBROKE — A Lumberton woman is charged with assaulting a Robeson County teacher on school grounds on Wednesday.

Elane Locklear, 31, is charged with communicating threats, injury to personal property, assault and battery, assault on a school employee, and disorderly conduct on school grounds, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean. She was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $8,500 bond after being arrested by investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division.

According to McLean, Locklear was on the campus after the teacher asked for a meeting with her. The teacher said Locklear began using profanity and then assaulted her.

The statement did not identify the teacher, but multiple Facebook posts said she is Eustacia Lowry-Jones. She was struck in the face, according to McLean.

