Chase ends with numerous charges

FAIRMONT — A Fairmont man faces a slew of charges after he was arrested following a pursuit by law enforcement officials on Wednesday night.

Johnathan M. Hunt, 27, of N.C 130 East, is charged with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for use of a controlled substance, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, aggressive driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while license revoked, driving left of center and operating a vehicle with no insurance, according to a statement from sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

In addition, Hunt was served with outstanding warrants for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hunt was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

McLean said sheriff’s deputies responding to an alarm call on the 4500 block of N.C. 72 West at about 10:15 p.m. and saw a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe speed off, ignoring sirens and blue lights. After several miles, Hunt was apprehended on N.C. 72 West. A search found a quantity of Xanax medication, which was seized.

