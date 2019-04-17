Crime report

Linda McCormick, of Edens Avenue in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an antique iron glider chair, valued at $2,000; and two square-top wooden chairs, with a combined valued of $500 from her front porch.

David Hubbard, an employee at Elite Air Solutions, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone entered his unlocked car at Panera Bread and stole an orange 6-foot ladder, valued at $150; a portable torch set, valued at $375; and a silver vacuum pump, valued at $399.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Gene Locklear, Bucket Road, Lumberton; and Ana Jacobs, Shird Ray Lane, Pembroke.