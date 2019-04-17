Weather forecast postpones cleanups

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Clean Up Day originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed because of expected bad weather.

The new date for the Day is May 18, but Board of Commissioners members have set other cleanup days.

Commissioner David Edge will lead his cleanup initiative as scheduled on Thursday. Edge’s cleanup initiative is set for 4 to 7 p.m. He is still seeking volunteers and anyone interested should go to the parking lot at the old Lowe’s Food at 3:30 p.m. and they will go from there for the cleanup.

After the work is done, Edge and his wife Kathy will hold a cookout for the volunteers.

The Sheriff’s Office will also be doing some cleanup on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, volunteers are welcome and the targeted area is Turkey Branch Road from N.C. 41 to Pleasant Hope. He said anyone interested should meet at 4:45 p.m. at the Fairmont Police Department. He said the plan is to have the cleanup done by 7:30 p.m.

Members of South Robeson Rescue and the Fairmont Rural Fire Department will be assisting that effort.

“If you would like to assist with this effort, please stop by and meet with us so we can go over safety measures and issue out bags,” Wilkins said.

Two commissioners, Tom Taylor and Pauline Campbell, will hold their cleanups on April 27, and the rest of the commissioners will hold theirs on May 18.

Clean Up Day is a program established by the Robeson County Clean and Green Committee.

“The Clean and Green initiative was established in 2015,” said Emily Jones, public information officer for Robeson County.

According to Jones, the initiative serves to decrease litter, improve the community’s environmental and economic development, and improve residents’ overall quality of life through litter pickup programs like Robeson County Clean Up Day.

“We encourage our county’s residents to keep Robeson County clean and green,” she said.

For information, contact Robeson County Solid Waste by phone at 910-865-3348 or via social media through the Robeson County Administration Facebook page.

Robeson County Clean Up Day activities are to take place in Board of Commissioners:

— District 1 on May 18. Commissioner Jerry Stephens will lead a cleanup initiative from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parkview Activity Center.

— District 2 on April 27. Commissioner Pauline Campbell will hold cleanup initiatives from 9 a.m. to noon at Gaddy Fire Department, Whitehouse Fire Department, and Queheel 1 and 2 fire departments.

— District 3 on May 18. Commissioner Roger Oxendine will lead teams at 9 a.m. at Evans Cross Road/James Dial Park and Gaddys Park.

— District 4 on May 18. Commissioner Faline Dial will lead a group from 9 a.m to noon at Prospect UMC parking lot.

— District 5 on May 18. Commissioner Raymond Cummings will have groups from 9 a.m. to noon at Smith Fire Department, Burnt Swamp Philadelphus Fire Department, Raft Fire Department,Union Chapel Community Building and Shannon Fire Dept.

— District 7 on April 27. Commissioner Tom Taylor will lead a group in the Allenton community at Antioch Baptist Church at 9 a.m.

— District 8 on May 18. Commissioner Lance Herndon will lead groups at Parkton Town Hall and St. Pauls/Robeson County Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

