Man faces kidnapping, assault charges

ST. PAULS — A St. Pauls man was arrested on Thursday and charged with kidnapping and two other crimes after the search of a home on King Tuck Road, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

Donquez A. McCaskill, 32, of King Tuck Road, also is charged with common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury. McCaskill was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Two other people also were charged in the wake of the search by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Drug Enforcement Division and Community Impact Team that was part of a robbery and kidnapping investigation. McLean said that during the search a quantity of cocaine, prescription medication, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized.

Also arrested was DeAndre A. Lewis, 28, of King Street in St. Pauls, who was charged with possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $10,500 secured bond.

Johnny Arnette, 55, of Reagan Church Road, Lumberton was charged with simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,000.

