Cooper’s abortion veto sparks outrage

LUMBERTON — Criticism of the governor’s veto of legislation that aims to protect newborns who survive abortion attempts rose fast and loud from around the state on Thursday.

Robeson County’s Republican senator was among those who decried Gov. Roy Cooper’s action regarding SB 359.

“This bill was about the right to health care for a living, breathing child,” Danny Britt Jr. said. “His veto, though reprehensible, is not a surprise. The Democratic Party on the national and the state level have for years now taken money from special interest groups who condone such actions.

“He will answer for decisions like this as all of us will on our day of judgment.”

Cooper, a Democrat, announced his veto action two days after the General Assembly sent him legislation mandating health care practitioners grant newborns who survive an abortion attempt the same protections as other patients. The legislation states that health-care providers who don’t could face a felony charge, prison time, fines and potential civil damages.

“Laws already protect newborn babies, and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients. This needless legislation would criminalize doctors and other health-care providers for a practice that simply does not exist,” Cooper said in a statement.

The governor’s statement justifying his veto did not seem to appease Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, a Republican, or the legislation’s primary sponsors, both Republicans.

“It’s a sad day when the governor of any state, no matter the circumstance, chooses to not protect the life of a helpless newborn baby,” Forest said.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, of Forsyth County, and Rep. Pat McElraft, of Carteret County, issued a joint statement.

It reads, “Caring for a living, breathing newborn infant is too restrictive for Governor Cooper’s radical abortion agenda. We thought Democrats would agree that children born alive should be separate from the abortion debate, but it’s clear that they want the ‘right to choose’ to even extend past birth. This is a sad day for North Carolina.”

Cooper’s action sets up a veto battle in which victory for SB 359’s supporters is not as certain as it was less than a year ago. Democrats gained enough seats in the House and Senate during the November 2018 general election to eliminate the Republican’s veto-proof majority.

Two Democrats in the Senate and four in the House joined all Republicans in voting for the measure earlier this week.

“Since there is no longer a super majority, Republicans will need to enlist Democrat colleagues in any override attempt,” said Phillip Stephens, Robeson County Republican Party chairman. “It will be interesting to see if any Democrats will join in those efforts.”

There is speculation that some Democrats representing rural areas of the state will join Republicans in voting to override, he said. These would be Blue Dog Democrats, but there are fewer of them these days.

“How many Democrats really do cross over to vote with Republicans will be a good measure of how many Blue Dog Democrats are actually left in North Carolina,” Stephens said.

Communications Director Jeff Hauser left no doubt where the state Republican Party stands on Cooper’s veto.

“The day before Good Friday, Gov. Cooper has chosen to stand with infanticide and extremist groups like Planned Parenthood and NARAL over life,” Hauser said. “It is grotesque to think that Cooper believes providing care to infants born alive during an abortion procedure is ‘an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients.’ In 2002, Republicans and Democrats came together to pass a similar bill unanimously, and I urge the General Assembly to come together to override this immoral veto.”

Democrats speaking against the bill say North Carolina already has laws against infanticide, doctors already are regulated by medical boards and physicians aren’t neglecting these newborns. Sen. Terry Van Duyn, a Democrat running for lieutenant governor in 2020 and a vocal opponent of the measure, thanked Cooper for the veto.

The North Carolina Values Coalition says five states have reported at least 25 children were born alive during attempted abortions in 2017. North Carolina keeps no such statistics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 140 infant deaths involving induced terminations nationwide from 2003 to 2014. The CDC hasn’t specified what level of care those newborns received.

Coalition Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald said, “During Easter holy week when Christians around the world pause to remember the birth, sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper instead vetoed the life of innocent babies, created in the image of God, and chose to support infanticide standing side-by-side with New York Governor Cuomo and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and groups like Planned Parenthood and NARAL.

“Roy Cooper didn’t just veto a bill, he vetoed babies — babies who are innocently born alive as the result of a botched abortion. Our coalition of pro-life advocates will gather our supporters in Raleigh and encourage the General Assembly to override this murderous action.”

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected] The Associated Press contributed to this report.

