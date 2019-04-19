County lands renewable energy plant; 50 jobs to be created

Channing Jones Channing Jones A British company has bought the old Alamac plant and surrounding property as party of its plan to set up shop in Robeson County and to produce renewable energy. The plant has been idle for about two years. More than 150 people were put out of work when it was closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. A British company has bought the old Alamac plant and surrounding property as party of its plan to set up shop in Robeson County and to produce renewable energy. The plant has been idle for about two years. More than 150 people were put out of work when it was closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

LUMBERTON — A British company that specializes in renewable energy will put back to work an abandoned Robeson County plant and give jobs to 50 people as part of an initial $50 million investment.

The economic announcement was made this morning in a press release by Channing Jones, director of the Robeson County Economic Development Commission.

“Robeson County welcomes this cutting-edge international company as part of its initial North American presence,” Jones said, while stressing collaboration among a long list of partners. “I am grateful to all the individuals and organizations that stepped forward to assist with this important project, which will have a noticeable and positive impact on our local economy.”

United Kingdom-based forestry management company Active Energy Group PLC has acquired a 415,000- square-foot-building that once was home to Alamac American Knits, which closed in May 2017 and put more than 150 people out of work. The company at the time cited damage and lost revenue from Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 as the reason behind its closure.

The building on Alamac Road will be the base of AEG’s biomass-processing operations, housing production of its CoalSwitch brand fuel products. The company, using byproducts from the timber industry, produces a product that is an alternative to coal that is sold and then converted to power. Jones said the product produces very low carbon emissions, which makes it environmentally friendly and preferrable to coal.

“We continue to make progress on delivering our first commercial CoalSwitch product to market, which is now our main focus,” said Michael Rowan, CEO of AEG. “The acquisition of the Lumberton site gives AEG an ideal base in the heart of the lumber production region in North America. In addition, the site provides a foundation for our onward expansion in the region as the site benefits from proximity to the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, ensuring AEG is connected to established export routes for sales to Europe and Asia.

“We are very excited for the possibility of contributing to the development of the local community while promoting a sustainable business based on renewable technology. We want to thank the local community and local and state governments for their support of our initiative.”

AEG acquired the building and surrounding acreage from Alamac Holdings as part of a $50 million investment, according to Jones.

“Fast-growing Active Energy is a global leader in renewable energy,” Jones said in a written statement. “Its innovative strategies seek to optimize natural resources, maximize efficiency and harness carbon-neutral technologies in an effort to forge sustainable worldwide energy solutions. Active Energy entered into a joint venture agreement last year with Georgia Renewable Power LLC, which operates a biomass-to-energy power plant adjacent to AEG’s new Lumberton site.”

The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority voted Thursday to support the project with a $500,000 building re-use and renovation grant to Robeson County, money that is available through the Community Development Block Grant program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is administered in part by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

“Bringing opportunity and prosperity to all parts of North Carolina requires that we make smart investments in infrastructure in order to put rural communities in position to succeed,” said Tony Copeland, secretary of the Commerce Department. “Rural Infrastructure Authority grants continue to be essential tools for economic development and the creation of good jobs.”

NC Southeast, which is based in Elizabethtown and targets global alternative energy firms as part of its regional cluster strategy, provided technical and project management assistance for the project.

“This significant commitment by a major European company provides exciting momentum for Southeastern North Carolina’s alternative energy industry sector,” said Steve Yost, president and CEO of NC Southeast. “AEG is bringing pioneering technologies to our region and building off our strategic assets to create 21st century opportunities for our residents and putting us on the winning side of the global economy.”

Also assisting in the recruitment of AEG were the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Robeson Community College, Robeson County and the city of Lumberton.

Donnie Douglas

