FEMA urges safety during turbulent weather

RALEIGH — Robeson County is experience severe weather that is expected to last throughout today and into early morning Saturday, prompting a warning from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for people who occupy a mobile home or recreation vehicle.

FEMA says they should:

— Stay informed about current conditions.

— Listen to local officials and evacuation orders.

— Leave mobile homes, RVs and other non-permanent structures when evacuation orders are issued.

— When possible, shelter in permanent structures. Ready.gov/severe-weather and ReadyNC.org provide helpful information on how to plan.

A storm front is bringing severe thunderstorms to the area, and there is a chance of hail and extremely windy conditions, including the possibility of tornadoes.

For more information on North Carolina's recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393.