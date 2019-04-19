Sheriff’s Office targets litter

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and members of that department joined volunteers on Thursday to help clean up a stretch of Turkey Branch Road. Commissioner David Edge also had a team that hit Barker Ten Mile Road. A countywide cleanup had been scheduled for Friday, but has been postponed until May 18 because of the weather. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and members of that department joined volunteers on Thursday to help clean up a stretch of Turkey Branch Road. Commissioner David Edge also had a team that hit Barker Ten Mile Road. A countywide cleanup had been scheduled for Friday, but has been postponed until May 18 because of the weather.

