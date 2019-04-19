Proms postponed because of threat of bad weather

LUMBERTON — Several school proms scheduled for today have been rescheduled because of the threat of severe weather, the Public Schools of Robeson County has announced.

The affected schools are Early College, Fairmont, Lumberton and St. Pauls High schools and Townsend Middle Schools. The action was taken in response to the National Weather Service’s forecast for the area that called for for damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

“In consultation with high school administrators, school board members, district leaders, many concerned parents/students, Robeson County Emergency Operations and local law enforcement, we have decided to reschedule Lumberton High School’s Prom, Fairmont High School’s Prom, Early College’s Prom, St. Pauls High School’s Prom and Townsend Middle School’s Prom. Tickets are to be honored for the new dates. Schools will adhere to the original guidelines (e.g. behavior, attendance, etc.) set for tonight’s prom for rescheduled proms,” a PSRC release reads in part.

Early College High School’s prom has been rescheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Adelio’s Restaurant in Lumberton.

Fairmont High’s prom has been rescheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. May 17 at Mariani’s Restaurant in Lumberton.

Lumberton High’s prom has been rescheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Farmers Market in Lumberton.

St. Pauls High’s prom has been rescheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Plaza.

A new date and time for Townsend Middle’s prom had not been determined as of Friday afternoon.