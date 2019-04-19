Concert to benefit storm victims

LUMBERTON — Gospel artist Quinton Mills will perform in concert April 27 at Lumberton Senior High School to raise money to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

The event, sponsored by Community Comes First, will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for entry.

Mills is most known for his gospel hit “Lilly in the Valley.” Robeson County Public Schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten will be the master of ceremonies.

Anyone who cannot attend the gospel concert but wishes to donate to the disaster relief program can mail checks to 506 E. 22nd St., Lumberton N.C., 28358. Checks should be made payable to Community Comes First Inc.