Pet of the week

Moonlight is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is Siamese/American short-hair mix who is about 1 year old, weighs about 6 pounds and is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and will be spayed before going to her new home. Moonlight is friendly and has an affectionate personality. Her adoption fee is $50. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_POW-Moonlight.jpg