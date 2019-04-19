Search leads to drug charges against 2

Leach Leach Hammonds Hammonds

LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton men are each facing multiple narcotics charges as the result of a search of a residence.

Shandrick Leach, 42, and Ervin Hammonds, 30, were each charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony conspiracy, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to information released by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Leach also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Leach was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. Hammonds was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Sheriff’s Office investigators with the Drug Enforcement and Criminal Investigations divisions and deputies with the Community Impact Team executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 1200 block of Moore’s Lane in Lumberton. During the investigation and search, a quantity of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two firearms were located and seized.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

