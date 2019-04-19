Work to close stretch of I-95

LUMBERTON — Work to repair bridges will force the overnight closure of one southbound and one northbound lane of Interstate 95 next week.

A section of southbound lane near the South Carolina line, between mile markers 1 and 1.2, will be closed Monday through Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The work will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

A section of a northbound lane between mile markers 1 and 2, near the South Carolina line, will be closed between 7 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.