PEMBROKE — As a bill to allow beer and wine sales at sporting events on the 15 UNC campuses moves to the state Senate for final approval, it appears that The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will be the only state university to remain alcohol free at athletic contests.

Don Metzger, UNCP Board of Trustees chairman, issued a statement saying the university will continue with existing alcohol policies. Consumption of alcohol is allowed during tailgating activities before Braves football games, but not in the stadium.

The legislation, called HB 389, passed the House on Tuesday and was sent to the Senate on Wednesday. It was given first approval and referred to the Committee on Rules and Operation of the Senate, where it awaits further action. But, the Senate calendar that lists legislative activities until May 16 does not show a Rules Committee meeting or action on HB 389.

The legislation also allows sales of mixed drinks at university events other than athletics with appropriate licensing. But UNCP leaders aren’t interested, Metzger said.

“While we respect the intent of our sister institutions and support their efforts, we believe allowing open alcohol sales at our athletic events could potentially send the wrong message to our community,” Metzger said in a statement. “UNC Pembroke does allow tailgating and consumption of alcohol at athletic events for those of legal age under strict university guidelines and policies.”

In a telephone conversation on Friday, the board chairman said the university “respects the feelings of the community and school.”

“With tailgating, people will still have a choice,” Metzger said. “We feel this is the appropriate decision for us.”

House Bill 389 allows the trustees of each institution to make the call. Although the next UNCP trustee meeting is 12 days after the first football game on Sept. 5, Metzger said there is no plan for a special meeting of the full board.

Supporters of the bill in the House, where it was introduced, cited safety and economic development as reasons for beer and wine sales.

Currently sales or consumption for games are prohibited inside venues except for small exceptions, such as at football stadiums for UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University. Bill sponsor Rep. John Bell, of Goldsboro, has said the bill is supported by chairs of nearly all campus trustee boards, and schools in other states where sales are allowed see fewer alcohol-related game-day problems.

There is beer and wine sales at the large UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State stadiums in specially restricted areas. When and if the legislation is approved by Senate lawmakers and is signed into law by the governor, UNC will join the rest of the nation in being able to openly offer toasts at sporting events.

Robeson County has had a tortuous path regarding alcohol and alcohol sales. It was not until 1977 that Lumberton allowed beer and wine sales.

While the county remains dry, the larger municipalities in Robeson County have ABC stores and have approved liquor by the drink sales in referendums.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Scott Bigelow can be reached at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

