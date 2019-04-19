Playground to take shape at tribe’s Cultural Center

MAXTON — Volunteers from the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and the community will join KaBOOM! on Wednesday to transform an empty site into a kid-designed, state-of-the-art playground in just six hours at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

The kick-off ceremony will began at 9:30 a.m. and the ribbon cutting for the new playground will be at 3:30 p.m. The cultural center is located at 638 Terry Sandford Road in Maxton.

In February, children from the surrounding community came together to draw their dream playground. The playground is based off their drawings and is expected to provide thousands of kids in Robeson County a safe place to play over its lifetime.

This playground is part of a broader effort led by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and KaBOOM! to ensure communities have great places for kids and families. It will be the 12th build by Blue Cross and the area was selected to help benefit the community that was impacted by Hurricane Florence in September in hopes of restoring normalcy through play for kids and families still impacted by the storm.