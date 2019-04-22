FEMA approves $2.3M for St. Andrews

RALEIGH — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $2.3 million to reimburse St. Andrews University in Laurinburg for emergency protective measures taken following Hurricane Florence.

In the days that followed the stomr, St. Andrews University hired contractors to restore power, remove standing water and clean campus buildings. The approved funds cover work completed through Jan. 5.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state of North Carolina.

FEMA’s share for this project was more than $1.7 million. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain nonprofits that incurred costs.

