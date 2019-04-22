Crime report

Brittany Beers, of Hedge Drive in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her motor vehicle and her residence and stole a 36-inch TV, valued at $298; a tie rod, valued at $48; and a pocket knife, valued at $400.

Maria Dismuke, of West Cartage, N.Y., reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her Apple Watch, valued $429, from her room while she was staying at Springhill Suites by Marriott on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Justin Abbott reported to the Lumberton Police Department on Friday that someone stole his red 1989 Chevy Silverado, valued at $7,500, at Food Lion on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton.

The following incidents of motor vehicle theft were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Michelle Locklear, Silo Drive, Rowland; and Hannah Brooks, Brooklock Road, Maxton.

Jaralen Pressley reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a firearm on Old Baker Road in Maxton.

Christopher Campbell reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a break-in on U.S. 301 North in Parkton.