Two charged in murder of neighbor

FAIRMONT — Two Fairmont residents have been arrested and charged in the murder of a 55-year-old man who lived in their neighborhood.

According to a statement from sheriff’s Maj. Damien Green, Joshua Wayne Graham, 28, of 1343 Williamson Road, and Michelle Hunt Green, 50, of 1714 Williamson Road, are charged in the stabbing death of Glenn Franklin Bass, 55, of 1724 Williamson Road. Deputies found Bass dead after being called to his home around 3 a.m. on April 3. He was there alone.

According to McLean, evidence suggests that Graham and Green were trying to rob Bass and something went wrong. He said all three of the homes are located fairly close to each other.

Graham and Green are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Graham and Green currently are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Graham had already been in the jail on unrelated charges, according to McLean. Green was charged on April 7 with burglary, and the murder charge was later added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact sheriff’s Investigator Joshua Collins at 910-671-3100.