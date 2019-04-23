Two Robeson County men face charges in Bladen

Lesane Lesane Lesane Lesane

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two Robeson County men face drug and weapons charges after they were arrested Saturday night in Bladen County.

According to information from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Lesane, 33, of Fairmont, is charged with possession of a Schedule I-controlled substances, Ecstasy; possession of Schedule II-controlled substances, cocaine; and possession of a weapon of mass destruction, which will probably result in federal charges. He was placed in the county jail under a $350,000 bond.

Also arrested was Brian Derrell Patterson, 38, of Parkton. Patterson is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a Schedule VI-controlled substance, marijuana. His bond was set at $250,000.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Elizabethtown police, and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement officers on Saturday went to Thee Factory, at 404 Martin Luther King Drive, following complaints about loud music and intoxicated people resulting from a party at the private club, which is licensed to sell alcohol. Law enforcement officers patrolled the area and made multiple arrests, and seized Ecstasy, cocaine, marijuana, and a short-barreled rifle that had been stolen in Robeson County.

Gregory White, 57, of Elizabethtown, was charged with possession of Schedule VI-controlled substance, marijuana; driving while impaired, possession of an open container, driving while license revoked, fictitious registration, possession of stolen registration, and having no insurance. His bond was set at $2,000

Multiple other people were cited with various crimes and released.

No photograph of Patterson was available.

Lesane https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_thumbnail_Brian-Anthony-Lesane_ne20194231327344.jpg Lesane Lesane https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_thumbnail_Brian-Anthony-Lesane_ne20194231327344-BW.jpg Lesane