Crime report

Naitono Brown reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted with a deadly weapon at Elizabeth Street and Great Marsh Church Road in St. Pauls.

Natasha Brown reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a burglary on N.C. 71 West in Shannon.

Judy Pardon reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her firearm on St. Anna Road in Pembroke.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Demetris Strickland, U.S. 301 South, Rowland; and Santanna Brooks, Scarlet Drive, Fairmont.

The following incidents of motor vehicle theft were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Rebecca Kenner, Corinth Road, Pembroke; and Diane Tillmen, Carthage Road, Lumberton.