Fun Run set for Saturday

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Road Runners will hold a Fun Run Down Elm in Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

The runners will be using the 5K and one-mile Rumba course starting in downtown Lumberton at the Plaza. No registration is required and participants are free to run or walk.

For questions, find the Road Runners on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RobesonRoadRunners/.

Following the run, the Robeson County Arts Council will hold its annual Arts on Elm event on Elm Street, between 10th and 15th streets, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.