Infant recovering from dog bite

PEMBROKE — A 1-year-old child is recovering from injuries suffered on Monday when the infant was bitten by a dog, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

The child, whose name was not released, was airlifted to New Hanover Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after the attack, which occurred about 1 p.m. on the 300 block of Ambay Road.

The dog, a Doberman Pinscher, is in a 10-day quarantine at the Robeson County Animal Shelter during which it will be observed for any signs of rabies.

Bill Smith, the county Health director, said the animal is from Kentucky, and was in Pembroke with its owner, Lloyd Anthony Reynolds, who was looking to buy a vehicle. Smith said Reynolds claims the dog has never shown any signs of such aggressiveness, and that local officials will try to confirm that with Animal Control from Reynolds’ home county in Kentucky.

“What we will be looking for is the history of the animal, if he has bitten before,” Smith said.

McLean said evidence has been presented showing the dog had been properly vaccinated.

Smith said if the animal does not display any signs of rabies, it will be returned to the owner after 10 days. He said his department would notify the proper Kentucky officials of the dog bite.

Smith added that if the child’s life were in danger, the dog would have been euthanized.

Reynolds was visiting Timothy Jeffery, the father of the injured child, and the dog was let out of his vehicle to stretch, McLean said. The child began playing with the dog and that is when the biting began. Jeffery was able to separate the dog and his child.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 910-671-3140.