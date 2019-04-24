Crime report

Rick Hardin, of E Avenue in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his weed trimmer, valued at $400, from a storage unit at his residence.

James Corey, an employee for TRL Construction, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 3-inch gas water pump, valued at $600, from his truck at Days Inn on Roberts Avenue.

Christian Wober, of Willow Oak Drive in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone entered his garage and stole a generator, valued at $800.

Melody McDuffie reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her motor vehicle on Beulah Church Road in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Samantha Deaton, Edwin Drive, Red Springs; and Jeremy Bethea, Tobacco Road, Orrum.