Scotland County inmate dies

RALEIGH — An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate Wednesday at Scotland Correctional Institution.

Laderrick Jones, 24, was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest at about 10:23 a.m., according to information from the state Department of Public Safety. He was found unconscious in a cell at about 8:41 a.m. Jones was taken by EMS to an outside medical facility, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Scotland Sheriff’s Department and Department of Public Safety are investigating. An autopsy will be performed to determine if there were any other factors involved in his death.

Jones was serving time for possession of a firearm by a felon and attempted robbery in Guilford County on Aug. 29, 2017. His projected release date was Aug. 22.

