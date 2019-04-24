Lawmen quickly nab burglary suspect

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police say collaboration with the Sheriff’s Office led to the quick identification and capture on Wednesday of a burglary suspect.

According to a statement from police Capt. Terry Parker, Jonathon Allen, 42, whose last known address was Country Club Drive, was arrested about 2:45 p.m. on West Fifth Street, just a few hours after the crimes for which he is accused were committed.

Allen, whom Parker said has a “long history” of crime, is charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny after the break and entering, and with first-degree burglary. His photograph and bond were not available.

Parker said that between midnight Tuesday and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Allen broke into a vehicle on the 4900 block of White Oak Drive and stole some tools. Parker said Allen then went to another residence on the 4900 block of White Oak Drive and stole a generator.

Parker said police, with the assistance of Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, were able to identify Allen as the suspect with the help of video from a surveillance camera.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to these crimes is asked to call Detective Jennifer White at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.