Wooten needs headcount for rally; as of now, school to be held on May 1

LUMBERTON — Superintendent Shanita Wooten on Wednesday made a call to teachers in the Public Schools of Robeson County to advise the central office if they plan to attend a teachers rally in Raleigh next week.

But as of Wednesday, May 1 remains scheduled as a normal school day for the county system, even as more and more school districts cancel classes that day because of the rally. Wooten says that could still happen in Robeson.

“If, for any reason, we do not have enough substitute teachers on Wednesday (May 1) to provide adequate coverage and ensure our students have a safe, secure and effective learning environment, then the district may be forced to alter the school calendar in response to the NCAE rally,” she wrote in a posted message on Facebook.

“We certainly understand the inconvenience and potential hardships for families,” the message continued. “Our goal is to be transparent and notify students, parents and families in a timely manner.”

Fifty-four requests to take May 1 off had been submitted to school district as of Wednesday afternoon. Both the Robeson Association of Educators and school administrators acknowledge that Easter break is a problem in terms of communicating, but they are asking teachers to apply for leave as soon as possible so plans can be made. Efforts to find substitute teachers are ongoing.

“We will support those who choose to rally in Raleigh on May 1 because Public Schools of Robeson County employees need to have a voice and should to be heard,” Wooten wrote in a letter to school personnel early this week. “We are closely monitoring the escalating number of leave requests submitted by employees for the rally in Raleigh for public education on May 1st.

“It is imperative that we know the plans of our employees as soon as possible so we can adequately plan for our schools, students and families.”

Robeson County school leaders say efforts to meet educational goals already are stretched after two weeks of lost classroom time because of Hurricane Florence.

“This school year, our students lost a significant amount of instructional time following the hurricane,” Wooten said. “Currently, there are many people working diligently and planning behind the scenes to ensure classroom instruction and necessary student support services are provided to our students without interruption on May 1.

“Schools, families and communities are just getting back on their feet and, rightfully so, there are concerns when we adjust our normal schedule or cancel classes altogether. Our primary focus continues to be the delivery of a quality education and ensuring students are in a safe and conducive learning environment. This commitment continues even on days when one or more of our teachers are absent.”

At least 22 school districts across the state have canceled school on May 1. Among them are Hoke, Cumberland, Wake, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg. In Southeastern North Carolina, schools in New Hanover and Brunswick counties will be closed. Pender County Schools announced this past week that it is proposing to send two staff members from each school to represent the district so classes wouldn’t have to be canceled.

The Robeson Association of Educators’ bus is gassed and ready to head to Raleigh. Association officers are encouraging attendance at the event, which is sponsored by the North Carolina Association of Educators. But they also need a headcount.

“We’ve got a bus reserved with 56 seats,” RAE President Dee Grissett said. “We’d like to hear from our teachers.

“We will cancel the bus reservation if we don’t get enough teachers signed up. We have a deadline next week.”

Ultimately, the county Board of Education is responsible for the school calendar. Board members agreed to monitor the situation and to be prepared to close the schools if enough substitute teachers cannot be found.

In 2018, 19,000 people attended the rally to ask for better wages and better school funding. NCAE credits the protest with helping motivate voters in November to break the Republican super-majority in the General Assembly. The group voted in March to hold another mass protest.

The theme of this year’s rally is Strong Students, Strong Schools, Strong Communities. Teachers are encouraged to meet with their legislators during the day of the rally. Rally leaders say that they will call for providing enough school librarians, psychologists, social workers, counselors, nurses and other health professionals to meet national standards; providing a $15 minimum wage for all school personnel, a 5 percent raise for all school employees and a 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment for retirees; expanding Medicaid to improve the health of students and families; reinstating state retiree health benefits for teachers who will be hired after 2021; and restoring extra pay for teachers with advanced degrees such as a master’s degree.

State uperintendent Mark Johnson has urged the teachers to hold the rally over spring break or on a non-school day so classroom time will not be lost, especially in systems affected by Florence.

Senate Leader Phil Berger went beyond education for some of his objections.

“On May 1, thousands of children will be forced out of the classroom and hardworking parents will have to find childcare or miss work — all so the far-left teacher strike organizers can try to elect more Democrats,” the Republican from Rockingham County said in a Facebook post.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Scott Bigelow can be reached at 910-644-4497 or [email protected] The Associated Press and the Raleigh News & Observer contributed to this report.

