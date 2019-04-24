LUMBERTON — The Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested and charged a suspect in a murder that occurred earlier that day.

At 10 p.m., the suspect was still being processed at the Sheriff’s Office and his name was being withheld.

According to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, the victim is 29-year-old Anthony Carter, of 2309 Old Highway 74, which is west of Lumberton. Wilkins said he was shot once in the chest with a shotgun.

No other details were available.

