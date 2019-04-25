Argument leads to shooting death

Hammonds Hammonds

LUMBERTON — A 23-year-old Lumberton man is charged with murder following a dispute on Wednesday that ended with his first cousin dead.

Eric Neil Hammonds, of 375 River Ridge Road, is charged with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

According to a statement from McLean, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at about 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday to 2309 U.S. 74 West in regard to a person being shot. They found Anthony Lynn Carter, 29, of that address, inside his home suffering with a gunshot wound, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Carter was killed by a shotgun blast to his chest.

McLean said an investigation showed that Carter and Hammonds, who are first cousins, had gotten into an argument.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 910-671-3100.

