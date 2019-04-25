Crime report

Samuel Ruiz, an employee at C Neal Site Development, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the company vehicle at Red Roof Inn on Capuano Drive in Lumberton and stole a hole saw, valued at $200; and 15 assorted hand tools, with a combined estimated value of $300.

Fernando Villaneuva, of Coree Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence by kicking in the door and stole a 70-inch flat screen TV, valued at $1,300; a 60-inch flat screen TV, valued at $800; a 50-inch flat screen TV, valued at $550; two Xbox games, with a combined estimated value of $120; an Xbox, valued at $350; two game controllers, with a combined estimated value of $50; and a blender, valued at $400.

Lateisha Norton, of Singletary Church Road, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone entered her unlocked car at Fresh Foods on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton and stole a Micheal Kors purse and wallet, with a combined estimated value of $800; $587 in cash; and multiple financial cards. They also purchased $42.69 worth of items at the store.

Jordan Locklear, of Ron Drive in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his 2014 black Ford Edge, valued at $15,000; a wallet with the initials MNC, valued at $150; and $150 in cash.

Michael Dial reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery on Alamac Road in Lumberton.

Jerry Byrd reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that his motor vehicle was stolen on Fire Tower Road in Orrum.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sheena Jacobs, Turkey Branch Road, Fairmont; and Angelo Burns, Thunder Valley Drive, Red Springs.

Franklin McKoy reported on Wednesday a break-in on Piedmont Drive in Rowland to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.