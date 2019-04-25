Ag center to host dog show

LUMBERTON — Hundreds of dogs and their owners will strut their stuff Saturday and Sunday in the show ring at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center.

The Myrtle Beach Kennel Club’s annual All-Breed Dog Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. One of the show’s highlights will be owner-handlers competing in a special series called the National Owner-Handled Series. These exhibitors will be striving for a spot in the finals at the AKC National Championship in Orlando in December.

The price of admission is a $5 minimum donation. There will be a $5 parking fee.

Spectators also will get to see variety of dog breeds and can learn about responsible dog ownership, and speak with breeders, owners and exhibitors. They will see young owner-handlers compete against their peers in the Junior Showmanship Competition and can see puppies getting started in the sport in the AKC-sanctioned 4 and under 6 Months Puppy Competition.