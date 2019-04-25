15-year-old charged in shooting

LUMBERTON — A 15-year-old has been charged in a shooting this afternoon that left another teenager injured.

According to Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker, the accused is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Parker said Treyvon Mitchell, 17, of North Cedar Street, was shot in the left hand and taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment.

According to a statement from Parker, the injury does not appear to be life threatening.

Police got a call about 1:05 p.m. that a person had been shot in the area of First and Chippewa streets. Soon afterward they arrested the 15-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age.

Erich Hackney, an investigator with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, is assisting the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call Detective Deana Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.