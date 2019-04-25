District 9 congressional offices open in Monroe, D.C.

WASHINGTON — The offices of the 9th Congressional District of North Carolina in Washington, D.C., and Monroe are open to serve the district’s constituents.

The offices are open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate congressional business. The offices’ staff members will be under the supervision of Clerk of the House Cheryl L. Johnson to receive and undertake constituent casework, help in resolving issues with federal agencies, provide general status information on pending legislation and offer other general constituent services provided by House offices. Typical services include assistance with passports, veterans benefits, Social Security, Medicare, IRS, and tours of the U.S. Capitol and White House.

Under House rules, the clerk manages the offices when a member dies, resigns, or is expelled, or in the event a vacancy is declared by the House because of the incapacity of the person representing such district or other reason. This authority, which does not include voting representation, continues until a successor is elected.

The offices had been closed since the State Board of Elections in North Carolina refused to certify Republican Mark Harris’ narrow victory over Democrat Dan McCready in the November 2018 general election. The State Board of Elections ordered a new election in February after holding a four-day hearing into allegations of irregularities involving the handling of absentee ballots.

At one point U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, said his office in Charlotte would serve the needs of 9th District constituents.

The Washington office is located at 132 Cannon House Office Building. The telephone number is 202-225-1976. Mail addressed to the D.C. office will be delivered through the internal House mail distribution system.

The district office in Monroe is located in the Historic Union County Courthouse at 300 N. Main St. The telephone number is 704-218-5300. Visitors are asked to use the Hayne St. entrance because of upcoming renovations.