Elm Street blooms with art on Saturday

LUMBERTON — Arts and athletics will blend along Elm Street on Saturday.

First to take to the street will be the Robeson Road Runners. This group of running enthusiasts will stage the Fun Run Down Elm, with feet pounding the pavement starting at 9 a.m.

Runners will use the 5K and one-mile Rumba course starting at Lumberton’s Downtown Plaza. No registration is required and participants are free to run or walk.

For more information, find the Road Runners on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RobesonRoadRunners/.

After the Road Runners have cleared the streets, artists and appreciators of the arts will gather for Arts on Elm. The Robeson County Arts Council’s celebration of all things art will fill Elm Street between 10th and 15th streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The family friendly festival will feature 16 artists who will be displaying and selling a variety of artworks. Among the offerings will be handmade jewelry, candles and soaps, photography and stained glass.

The Robeson County Humane Society Art Paws will display animal paintings, and the master gardeners from the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center will provide gardening tips. Partnership for Children representatives will be present to discuss upcoming programming. There also will be live demonstrations by artists and activities for children.

Bella Venti, Morris Cardenas and Betty Fisher will perform music for the Arts on Elm crowd.

Bobbie Britt, left, and volunteer artists Ann Chaney and Ann Heintz took part in this past year's Arts on Elm festival in Lumberton. The celebration of the arts returns to Elm Street on Saturday.