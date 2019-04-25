Campbell to lead roads cleanup Saturday

Campbell Campbell

LUMBERTON — David Edge has established a nice target for fellow county commissioners working to clean up littered roads.

Last week Edge and a team of about 80 volunteers collected 428 bags of trash from an 11-mile stretch of Barker Ten Mile Road, a cleanup that occurred the day before his fellow commissioners had planned a similar effort. Rain on that Good Friday forced the other seven commissioners to delay their cleanup efforts, and one of those will occur this Saturday.

After the cleanup was finished, Edge and his wife, Kathy, held a cookout.

“I think it draws the community together,” Edge said.

He plans to do such cleanups twice a year in District 6, Edge said.

Commissioners Tom Taylor, District 7, and Pauline Campbell, District 2, had planned their cleanups for Saturday, with the rest of the commissioners rescheduling for May 18, which is a Saturday. Taylor then learned he had a conflict, and now is set for May 18.

“I’m so tired of people throwing trash out on the side of the road,” he said. “It just looks bad.”

Taylor already has assisted with two recent cleanup efforts, one on Sanchez Drive that was led by Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, and the other on Atkinson Road with volunteers from Orrum Fire Department.

His May 18 effort will concentrate on the Allenton area.

Campbell is looking for volunteers for her effort, and is asking them to show up between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Gaddy Fire Department, Whitehouse Fire Department, or Queheel 1 and 2 fire departments. They will then spread out and try to clean up the mess others have left behind.

Campbell said they will target N.C. 130 south of Maxton to N.C. 83, and also N.C. 71 to the city limits. That will include the off ramps of U.S. 74 East and West.

The countywide cleanup is an initiative of the Robeson County Clean and Green Committee, which was established in 2015.

According to Emily Jones, public information officer for Robeson County, the initiative serves to decrease litter, boost economic development, and improve residents’ overall quality of life.

“We encourage our county’s residents to keep Robeson County clean and green,” she said.

For information, contact Robeson County Solid Waste by calling 910-865-3348 or via social media through the Robeson County Administration Facebook page.

Robeson County Cleanup Day activities will take place on May 18 in the following locations:

— District 1: Commissioner Jerry Stephens will lead a cleanup initiative from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parkview Activity Center.

— District 3: Commissioner Roger Oxendine will lead teams at 9 a.m. at Evans Cross Road/James Dial Park and Gaddys Park.

— District 4: Commissioner Faline Dial will lead a group from 9 a.m to noon at Prospect UMC parking lot.

— District 5: Commissioner Raymond Cummings will have groups from 9 a.m. to noon at Smith Fire Department, Burnt Swamp Philadelphus Fire Department, Raft Fire Department,Union Chapel Community Building and Shannon Fire Dept.

— District 7: Commissioner Tom Taylor will lead a group in the Allenton community at Antioch Baptist Church at 9 a.m.

— District 8: Commissioner Lance Herndon will lead groups at Parkton Town Hall and St. Pauls/Robeson County Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

Reach Jessica Horne by phone at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected], or Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

