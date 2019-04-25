All winners during club’s fundraiser

Ross Ross Adams Adams Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton Director Ron Ross, right, and Farm Bureau Insurance Manager Matthew Adams prepare to choose the $10,000 ticket during a raffle drawing Thursday at Farm Bureau. Lumberton’s Ricky Goodman had the winning ticket. Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton Director Ron Ross, right, and Farm Bureau Insurance Manager Matthew Adams prepare to choose the $10,000 ticket during a raffle drawing Thursday at Farm Bureau. Lumberton’s Ricky Goodman had the winning ticket. Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton’s Board of Directors members, Club Director Ron Ross and Farm Bureau agents hold a $10,000 check Thursday made out to Ricky Goodman, whose name was drawn during a fundraising raffle event for the club. Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton’s Board of Directors members, Club Director Ron Ross and Farm Bureau agents hold a $10,000 check Thursday made out to Ricky Goodman, whose name was drawn during a fundraising raffle event for the club. The Carolina Breakers perform Thursday at Farm Bureau Insurance in Lumberton during the raffle drawing fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton. The Carolina Breakers perform Thursday at Farm Bureau Insurance in Lumberton during the raffle drawing fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Ricky Goodman got a phone call he’ll probably never forget on Thursday, one in which he was told he had just won $10,000.

“That is awesome,” Goodman said. “That’s a prayer answered.”

Goodman’s and three other names were called at the Farm Bureau Insurance office on Bailey Road during a raffle fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club that was also a celebration with entertainment. Elisha Jacobs won the runner-up prize of $1,000, Bobby K. Davis won $500 and Spencer Locklear took home the $250 cash prize. None of the winners were present to accept their winnings.

Four raffle tickets also were drawn for $20 JC Penney gift cards.

But the biggest winner was the Boys and Girls Club, and the children it helps to serve at almost no cost because of fundraisers like the raffle.

About $21,000 in tickets were sold, which raised about $9,000 for the club after the prizes and expenses, said Ron Ross, club director. In past years, the drawing was for a car. But the cash prize was the key raising money this year.

“I think this was our biggest year,” Ross said. “This will go toward our programs.”

The celebration did not end after the names were called. Raffle attendees danced, ate hot dogs and listened to live music by the Carolina Breakers.

Goodman was at home when he got the phone call. He said he didn’t expect to win the top prize but gave credit to God when he did.

“When I bought the ticket I said, ‘If it’s you’re will Lord,” Goodman said. “I would have settled for the $250.”

Goodman is mechanic facilitator for Chemours in Tar Heel, but calls Lumberton his home. He said he wasn’t sure what to do with the money but knew a portion would go back to the Boys and Girls Club and his church, Kingdom Place in Lumberton.

“I feel like I need to give some back to the club and to my church,” Goodman said.

Farm Bureau, the fundraiser’s sponsor, was responsible for about 25 percent of the ticket sales and it was an employee who sold the $10,000 ticket to Goodman. This is the fourth year the business has participated in supporting the fundraiser for the Boys and and Girls Club.

“We’ve always been a big supporter of the Boys and Girls Club,” said Matthew Adams, Farm Bureau Insurance manager. “There’s just not that many organizations and industries that are able to help support the Boys and Girls Club.”

The club’s programs for children is something the company stands behind, he said. The insurance agency also has sponsored the club’s Duck Race fundraiser each year, which also draws large support from the community.

“It’s always been a good cause,” Adams said. “It’s helping the children, it’s helping the city of Lumberton, it’s helping in the community, so I think it’s a very worthwhile cause.”

The club depends on fundraisers, grants and donations throughout the year to keep programs running. The Boys and Girls Club is located at 1310 N. Seneca St. and supports after-school programs for youth. It costs $1 annually for a child to join, a nominal fee that is made possible because of fundraisers.

The club provides a variety of fun activities for its members, but also has a heavy emphasis on academics.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

