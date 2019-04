Lady Grey is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. She is a gray, female, domestic short-haired cat that is about 3 years old. Lady Grey is very friendly and playful. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200. The shelter’s office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_POW-Lady-Grey.jpg