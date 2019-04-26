Crime report

Matthew Norris, of Walnut Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that his blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, valued at $5,000, was stolen from his residence.

Lee Musselwhite, of Spanish Oak Lane in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone entered her unlocked car and stole a Nikon camera, valued at $799.99; a Nikon camera lens, valued at $119.99; and Ray-Ban sunglasses, valued at $100.

Steven Fry reported to the Lumberton Police Department on Thursday that someone broke into his utility trailer by cutting the latch and stole a 110-volt wire feed welder, valued at $650.

Jerry Woods reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted with a deadly weapon, resulting in a serious injury.