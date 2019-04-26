Tax collections up $2.3M; delinquent listings to be in The Robesonian May 4

Blue Blue

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents who still haven’t paid their 2018 property taxes are running out of time if they want to avoid having their name published in The Robesonian’s print edition and online for all to world to see.

The Robesonian will publish the names of individuals and businesses in its May 4 newspaper, meaning those who are delinquent have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to get them paid at the county Tax Office in order to escape the advertisement. The deadline is Tuesday in order to give the county time to get the list to The Robesonian and for the newspaper to get its work done in time for publication.

It does appear that the list will be much shorter this year than last.

According to Betsy Cummings, the interim supervisor of the Tax Office, collections as of March 29 were $2.3 million ahead of the same time in 2018, with 89.65 percent of all real and personal property taxes already collected. The county, which traditionally has one of the lowest collection rates in North Carolina, collected 93.72 percent of the taxes for 2017. The final rates for the previous four years were: 89.78 percent in 2013; 92.02 percent in 2014; 92.78 percent in 2015; and 93.28 percent in 2016.

Cummings pointed out that the Tax Office has until June 30, the end of the current fiscal year, to build on the current rate.

According to Cummings, using round numbers, there was a tax levy in the county of $46.5 million for 2018. Of that, $41.7 million has been collected, leaving $4.8 million still due.

Robeson County taxpayers pay at a rate of 77 cents for every $100 of property.

The 2018 taxes were due on Sept. 1, but can remain unpaid without penalty until early January of the following year.

On Jan. 8 this year, a 2 percent penalty was added to all unpaid taxes, and an additional penalty of three-quarters of 1 percent is accessed on the first day of each month that those taxes remain unpaid.

By state law, the county can advertise unpaid taxes. The advertisement is a step in the process to collect back taxes. Legal forced collection actions include, but are not limited to: garnishment of wages; attachment of bank accounts, and rents; seizure and sale of property; and foreclosure.

”Collectors have issued more bank attachments, rental attachments, processed more garnishment of wages and we are in the process of implementing the levy and sale to satisfy tax liens,” Cummings said. “… The staff and myself are working diligently collecting the taxes owed to Robeson County.”

Kellie Blue, who became county manager at the beginning of the year, said the Tax Office plans to be more aggressive in collecting taxes than in previous years.

“We encourage people to pay their taxes, and we stand ready to use the tools the law gives us to go after delinquent taxes,” Blue said. “We also understand people have hardships, and the county has historically tried to work with delinquent taxpayers on a plan to settle that debt with the least pain possible.”

She said delinquent taxpayers who want a plan should contact the Tax Office, which is on the first floor of the county courthouse.

There are several ways to pay taxes:

— By internet: Log on to http://www.ustaxdata.com/nc/robeson/robesontaxSearch.cfm and use your credit card or debit card. A “convenience fee” is assessed when using the credit card or debit card option.

— By phone: Call toll-free 1-866-249-0705 and use your credit card or debit card.

— By mail: Mail your check using the return envelope that accompanied your tax bill.

— In person: Pay at the Tax Office between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Cash, money order or checks accepted, but not credit or debit cards.

