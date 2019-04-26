Numbers show Day of Caring success

More than 300 handmade items, including hats for infants, children and adults; chemo bonnets; quilts; blankets, and scarves; were knitted April 12 during the ninth annual Knit-In on the annual Day of Caring. More than 600 volunteer hours were contributed to various projects throughout the county. More than 300 handmade items, including hats for infants, children and adults; chemo bonnets; quilts; blankets, and scarves; were knitted April 12 during the ninth annual Knit-In on the annual Day of Caring. More than 600 volunteer hours were contributed to various projects throughout the county.

LUMBERTON — United Way officials say impact numbers from the recent Day of Caring reflect energetic contributions of time by local volunteers, despite sporadic rain that fell throughout the day.

More than 600 volunteer hours were contributed to Day of Caring activities during the event on April 12, according to the United Way of Robeson County. Both individual and corporate groups of volunteers chose projects, donated food and came together to help area nonprofits in their efforts to work for the common good in Robeson County.

At the Caring event, 328 handmade items were crafted during the annual Knit-In. The items included hats for infants, children and adults, chemo bonnets, quilts, blankets, and scarves. Forty-seven Care Kits that contained personal hygiene items were donated to area nursing homes.

Volunteers had the opportunity to participate in two beatification projects. One was at Janie C. Hargrave Elementary, where two truckloads of mulch were spread in landscape beds on campus. The other was at the Lumberton Christian Care Center, where pine straw was added to the grounds.

At St. Matthews AME Zion Church in Maxton, cabinets and furniture were moved from the flooded basement to a pod on the church grounds so damage caused by Hurricane Florence could be repaired.

Nearly 13,000 pounds of food were distributed to food pantries at Robeson Church and Community Center and Southeastern Family Violence Center. Food was collected at The Robesonian, by the city of Lumberton and at the Walmart Supercenter in Lumberton and through a Jail-a-thon at Lumberton Chevrolet, where Chelsea Biggs, Latricia Freeman, Leon Burden, Tim Little, Rhonda Williamson, Drew Collier, Janell Carrol, Laci Hammonds and Brianna Goodwin-Davis collected nonperishable foods as their “bail.” Local celebrity, Boots the cat, also was able to raise bail to help increase the Jail-a-thon’s affect.

Three families received smoke detectors through the Sound the Alarm program and were taught proper fire safety. Three children received new car seats and the families received instruction in proper installation through a Car Seat Safety Check.

A backdrop was constructed for the Exploration Station’s Star Party, which took place later that day at the children’s interactive museum. Area residents also received educational materials and giveaways related to wellness, substance abuse, and career readiness at various sites.

Signing up for projects was facilitated by United Way’s new “Volunteer Center” online sign up platform. In addition to selecting Day of Caring projects, volunteers received information about current and future volunteer opportunities in the community with area nonprofits. Any church, school, or nonprofit agency may choose to connect with volunteers in Robeson County by signing up for an account at no cost to the organization. Call the United Way office at 910-739-4249 for information.

More than 300 handmade items, including hats for infants, children and adults; chemo bonnets; quilts; blankets, and scarves; were knitted April 12 during the ninth annual Knit-In on the annual Day of Caring. More than 600 volunteer hours were contributed to various projects throughout the county. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_IMG_5197-1-_ne201942616451181.jpg More than 300 handmade items, including hats for infants, children and adults; chemo bonnets; quilts; blankets, and scarves; were knitted April 12 during the ninth annual Knit-In on the annual Day of Caring. More than 600 volunteer hours were contributed to various projects throughout the county.