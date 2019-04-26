School day still scheduled for Wednesday

Wooten Wooten Graham Graham Berger Berger

LUMBERTON — There were no plans Friday to cancel classes for Wednesday despite a near doubling of the number of teachers asking for time off to attend a rally in Raleigh.

District leaders had approved 85 requests from teachers for a day for the rally as of Friday afternoon, according to information from Superintendent Shanita Wooten. Nine requests were pending approval. Forty-five of the approximately 2,000 PSRC teachers had requests approved as of Monday afternoon.

Wooten has stated the administration stands willing to support teachers’ desires to attend the rally organized and sponsored by the North Carolina Association of Educators, but the educational needs of the students come first. The students already have lost significant instructional days because of Hurricane Florence, which struck in September and closed schools for two weeks.

“Schools, families and communities are just getting back on their feet and, rightfully so, there are concerns when we adjust our normal schedule or cancel classes altogether,” Wooten wrote in a letter to district personnel. “Our primary focus continues to be the delivery of a quality education and ensuring students are in a safe and conducive learning environment. This commitment continues even on days when one or more of our teachers are absent.”

District leaders are working with school principals to monitor time-out requests, according to Wooten. Efforts continue to ensure enough substitute teachers can be found for teachers who will be in Raleigh on Wednesday.

Parents and educators will be alerted to changes in the situation, according to Wooten.

“Thousands of educators and supporters are expected to come to Raleigh for this special event that will let members of the Senate and House know that education matters,” said Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton.

As members of the state General Assembly debate funding for education and other issues that affect the education of North Carolina’s children, it is important that they hear from the teachers, said Graham, a former educator.

“Advocating for public education dollars on May 1st is not about Republicans or Democrats,” Graham said. “It is about what is in the best interest of our future generations. Teachers’ voices will be heard, and I am supportive of their determination to be heard in Raleigh.”

Rally organizers are urging participants to speak to state lawmakers on Wednesday to advocate on behalf of improving the state’s public education system.

Rally leaders say they will call for providing enough school librarians, psychologists, social workers, counselors, nurses and other health professionals to meet national standards; providing a $15 minimum wage for all school personnel, a 5 percent raise for all school employees and a 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment for retirees; expanding Medicaid to improve the health of students and families; reinstating state retiree health benefits for teachers who will be hired after 2021; and restoring extra pay for teachers with advanced degrees such as a master’s degree.

Senate Leader Phil Berger disputes the NCAE’s claim of a statewide crisis in regard to librarians, psychologists, social workers, counselors, and nurses.

“What the far-left NCAE withholds from the public and its members is that in categories for which national comparisons are possible, North Carolina is better than the national average,” the Republican from Rockingham County said in an email to The Robesonian. “And in each category, North Carolina’s numbers are better than they were when Democrats controlled the General Assembly.”

Berger said that since Republicans took control of the General Assembly, North Carolina’s student-to-counselor rank improved from 19th in the country to 14th in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. North Carolina ranks sixth in total number of school guidance counselors.

Annual reports published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that the student-to-nurse ratio in North Carolina has improved every year Republicans controlled the legislature, and has dropped by more than 140 students per nurse since 2010, he said. In 2010, the ratio was 1,201 students for every nurse. In 2018, it was 1,055 students for every nurse.

Federal Department of Education data show North Carolina jumped two spots in rankings for the student-to-librarian ratio since 2010, improving from 19th to 17th, according to Berger. In 2017, the most recent year for which data is available, North Carolina’s student-to-librarian ratio was 728 to one, which is much better than the national average of 1,177 to one.

“Recent nationwide data is not readily available, but data from 2005 and 2010, when Democrats controlled the North Carolina legislature, indicates North Carolina was in the bottom half of states in the country for the ratio of students to psychologists,” Berger said. “North Carolina Department of Public Instruction data indicates that the student-to-psychologist ratio has dropped from 2,003 students per psychologist in 2010 to 1,873 students per psychologist in 2018.”

State Department of Public Instruction data show that the student-to-social worker ratio has decreased by 110 students per social worker since 2010, he said.

Wooten https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Wooten-Shanita-3.jpg Wooten Graham https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Charles-Graham-4.jpg Graham Berger https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Berger-1.jpg Berger

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]