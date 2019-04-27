Two face drug charges after traffic stop

Brooks Brooks Locklear Locklear

PEMBROKE — Two Robeson County residents are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Friday night led to the discovery of a quantity of drugs, including cocaine.

Daniel Austin Brooks, 25, of Pembroke, and Delilah Locklear, 37, of Lumberton, are each charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear was also charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II-controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule III-controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule IV-controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to a half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

They were arrested by sheriff’s deputies after a stop on University Road near Pembroke. The statement said a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, suboxone film, a firearm and cash were seized.

Brooks and Locklear were each placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

They were arrested as the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office conducted checkpoints throughout the county. The office was assisted by Lumberton, Fairmont, Parkton, Pembroke and Rowland police, the Robeson County Emergency Operations and 911 Center, Robeson County Magistrate’s Office, state Highway Patrol and North Carolina Forensic Tests for Alcohol.

The operation resulted in 129 violations being cited, 13 warrants served, two firearms seized and felony arrests.

Brooks https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_daniel-brooks.jpg Brooks Locklear https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_deliah-locklear.jpg Locklear