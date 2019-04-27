Thompson joins honor society

SANFORD — Lumberton’s Mary Thompson was among the students across the state inducted into Central Carolina Community College’s Beta Sigma Phi Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society during its spring induction ceremony.

Academic achievement and service were celebrated at the event on April 11. Nicole Thompson, a Phi Theta Kappa alumna, was the speaker for the event at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic and Conference Center.

“You have accomplished something great; you have shown the dedication and promise that this honor society desires,” she said. “Be immensely proud of how hard you’ve worked to get to this point.”